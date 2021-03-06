“A million cheers for the volunteers who helped cleanup deer tunnel at Mile Marker 32.5. I bike by it five to six days a week, and it made an instant difference. A convention of egrets and pelicans were admiring your efforts two days later.”
“How about using the approximately $800k a year from the Bahama Village Redevelopment Fund to repair the Community Pool? It is right in that district. Seems like a perfect fit for those funds, or is that too much common sense?”
“It sure seems that our politicians and port managers don’t care about the will of the people. We have spoken: smaller ships. You all seem intent on ignoring the referendum. It’s not a matter of ‘public education,’ commissioner. The people have spoken. Period.”
“Is there some pressing need for the very bright lights at the new KWHS athletic fields to be on until 8:30 every night when no one is there? The egrets in the Salt Ponds are having difficulty getting to sleep.”
“One cruise ship’s visit every two years sounds fine to me.”
“To the person responding that there is no masked ordinance of Monroe County (only Key West): Only one second of research proves your falsehood.”
“Texas opens up totally. Key West has storm troopers on every corner hassling people about a mask. Throw away the mask, you are Americans, people.”
“By your logic, tennis players are more worthy of land than golfers and chess players should take over your pickleball courts. Again, work to build more pickleball courts. Do not parasitize any more of our tennis courts. And don’t play pickleball on tennis courts either!”
“Why the sarcasm about ‘flatten the curve’? We did it. Hospitals were not overwhelmed. Beds were available to those who required them. Somehow ‘flatten the curve’ morphed into ‘stay home until the universe is vaccinated.’ Quarantine the healthy. Close schools and the economy. Horrible mismanagement.”
“I drink my coffee and read the criticisms of unmasked tourists in the paper. Then I ride my bike around looking at all the gyms filled with heavy-breathing unmasked locals.”
“Comparing wind chimes to whistling, leaf blowers or other ambient noise is apples and oranges. None of those things happen at 3 a.m. None of them happen abruptly when the wind changes. None of them are constant on an otherwise pleasant breezy day. Take. Them. Down.”
“Why is it that people who wear buffs (the thinnest material with the least protection) are serving us? Maybe they’ve all had COVID-19 but there’s no proof they can’t be carriers.”
“If a vehicle cannot go the speed limit (moped, golf cart, anything electric) it should not be legal. There’s way too much traffic as is.”
“I’m so sorry someone working for a living interrupted your ‘coffee and chats’ with a leaf blower. Bet they’d be happy to trade places with you.”