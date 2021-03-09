“A dangerous eyesore in Bahama Village has finally been demolished. 904 Emma St.was acquired by the KWHA in 2011 and condemned by the city in 2014. This 10-year delay and endangerment of the neighborhood would never happen in the Meadows or Casa Marina but in Bahama Village it’s OK. Why?”
“We do not live in a democracy. We have a system where big money rules and the will of the people is ignored.”
“ ‘Don’t live in Key West if you can’t afford it’ may be your philosophy now, but I bet you’ll change your tune when rent eclipses your salary like it has for all the less fortunate people before you who have already been pushed out after living here for years.”
“Trying to get a vaccine in Florida. Once again I watched the site buffering, buffering, buffering.”
“So now that FWC is going to close Western Dry Rocks to fishing in April, May, June and July, will they put up markers to show the ‘no fishing’ zone?”
“No one is denying the intrinsic worth of any individual when wishing for tourists with maximum spending ability. The more money they have, the more money they can leave here in shops, restaurants, hotels and galleries. The more money tourists leave, the fewer of them we need to maintain a robust economy.”
“Without people complaining there would be no Citizen’s Voice.”
“I say we need to four-lane U.S. 1 from the county line to Marathon.”
I, too, don’t like going 35 mph in a 55 mph zone, then I think of when I first drove down the Keys in 1980 and was overwhelmed with the views. Living here year-round, for 24 years, I still think how lucky I am to see what I see every time I go out. I find taking a deep breath and remembering helps most of the time.”
“On what channel and time can we view the ‘Island Hopping’ show?”
“To the person responding that there is no masked ordinance of Monroe County (only Key West). Only one second of research proves your falsehood. https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/DocumentCenter/View/27401/EXECUTED-Ordinance-No-032-2020-amended-Mask-Ord-BOCC-9-16-20-R6.”
“Why the sarcasm about ‘flatten the curve’? We did it. Hospitals were not overwhelmed. Beds were available to those who required them. Somehow ‘flatten the curve’ morphed into ‘stay home until the universe is vaccinated.’ Quarantine the healthy. Close schools and the economy. Horrible mismanagement.”
“I do not understand the vaccination system in Monroe County. How are all of these people receiving vaccinations when not one time has anyone from the pre-registration site contacted my husband who is in the 65+ vulnerable category?”