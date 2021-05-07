“As a resident of Key West, I am enjoying seeing so many smiles and people enjoying themselves. As vulnerable people have now been vaccinated, it is so great to see actual faces and not masks! If you compare COVID-19 rates of states with and without mask mandates over the past year, it will help you realize that masks aren’t the answer.”
“The owners of an oceanfront resort went after the restauranteur who planned on putting a restaurant in the cable huts. They shut him down so they can use the guts to their advantage. Now they’ve paid off the governor to overturn our referendum. These are not good guys; they’re ruining Key West.”
“If you deny the ability of masks, restrictions and vaccines to control or end this virus and you deny the extent of the viral danger, maybe you’d like to be in India right now where the Prime Minister’s policies are just like yours. Please learn and stop listening to Facebook and Fox.”
“People who don’t wear masks are like smokers — inconsiderate of others. I walk out of businesses and restaurants if anyone doesn’t simply wear a mask.”
“Thank you to those responsible for keeping the butterfly garden at City Hall. There was a ceremony dedicating that to Frank Butler, many years ago. Then the renovation of the building destroyed it and it was supposedly moved from the front, where it started. I’m glad to see that wherever it is, it has been respected and cared for.”
“Bravo! A redesigned South Roosevelt. A few years ago a police car hit a pedestrian in front of Smathers Beach; this proves how dangerous the current situation is. Slow it down please!”
“The anti-mask post claimed a Stanford University study showed masks were not effective. Stanford has denied that the author of that study had any connection with the University and further does not support the author’s conclusions.”
“It appears our local representatives at the state level respected our wishes on the cruise ship vote by voting ‘no.’ Tell me how ‘We the People,’ who voted to limit our cruise ships to smaller and cleaner, make our voices heard by those who do not represent us? We are not Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Tampa.”
“Regarding the so-called Stanford study that masks had no effect on the spread of COVID-19: In April, 2020, Stanford University issued a statement strongly supporting the use of masks to control the spread of the virus. Perhaps we should start to believe real science and not a right wing blog.”
“Why in the world would anyone want to add bicycle lanes to South Roosevelt? I ride my bike every day around the island, and the gorgeous 16 foot-wide sidewalk easily accommodates all users. Meanwhile, getting on that road would be suicidal at my 10 mph pace.”