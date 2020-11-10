“My sincere thanks to Joyce Griffin, our Elections Supervisor, and to her whole team for a safe and trusted election process. A job very well done!”
“Our COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly, mobs of uncontrollable tourists are taking over, tourism is being promoted and our commission thinks a midnight curfew will accomplish anything? What a failure of our government.”
“Are you suggesting cow gas is causing global warming and not treatment plants pumping chlorinated wastewater into the waterways? And you can catch COVID-19 from not wearing a mask, not from swine and bird flu shots? Injection is the only way to get an animal virus.”
“Live-aboards are not allowed to vote because they don’t have a legal residential address.”
“When are we going to stop pandering to the bar owners and their employees versus the other 90% of citizens? Most decent tourists will not even notice a midnight curfew and it might discourage some of the trash we’re getting on weekends. Close the bars at midnight! Permanently!”
“The city commission is scheduling large events yet again. Do they really think that implementing a curfew will curb our ever-rising COVID-19 cases? It is foolish to invite thousands of people here and then have a curfew. You are all responsible for our numbers rising because of your poor decisions.”
“This is America. It’s not the voters who are wrong. It’s the lawsuits. The people have spoken firmly. Deep pockets and greed should not be allowed to control our city. The City of Key West has a moral duty to support the will of the people!”
“Now there those who are offended by the image on this year’s residential stickers. A simple solution for them: Don’t buy one!”
“Does anyone have access to the newpaper classified archives to fact-check the recent claim that one bedroom rents are the same now as they were 20 years ago?”
“Along with thousands of other people, I am watching the great white shark on the internet as it swims south toward Key West. Interesting! Sportfishing’s time has come and gone; even Hemingway would agree that torturing a creature for pleasure is barbaric.”
“A guy has been chopping up bikes and reselling them for the last 20 years; he even advertises on Craigslist. Isn’t it illegal to run a shop out of your house?”
“Once you put up buildings on a park, you lose that park area forever. Leave open space at the Truman Waterfront for future generations.”
“Big thank you to all who took down their campaign signs so quickly — it looks so much better everywhere.”
“Jeers to the county commissioners who have decided to ignore the latest traffic study they paid to have because they didn’t like the results! Another waste of our tax dollars!”
“OK, so when May goes to Fogarty’s, is that the same as the current location?”
“I agree — it is not fair to be represented by someone who does not live in the area they represent. The Lower Keys have been represented by a Marathon resident for 20 years. Now Key Largo is represented by the mayor of Islamorada. Unfortunately, incorporation may be the only answer.”