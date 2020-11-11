“To the despicable folks who have been systematically breaking into recreational stone crab traps throughout Upper Sugarloaf Sound, we can see you now. You will be caught.”
“I agree — it is not fair to be represented by someone who does not live in the area they represent. The Lower Keys have been represented by a Marathon resident for 20 years. Now Key Largo is represented by the mayor of Islamorada. Unfortunately, incorporation may be the only answer.”
“What happened to the panhandling zone? Seems like it has been moved to the corner of Caroline and Margaret streets in front of two local businesses.”
“I told you hurricanes are just hoaxes. More mainstream media fake news!”
“Go look and see what is painted on the tails of our local Navy squadron ‘The Sundowners’ and then see what the resident parking stickers remind you of?”
“I hope they do a better job of paving Simonton than they did on parts of the highway.”
“As the new wave of this pandemic is on the rise, the city cannot allow these super spreader events to go forward. If anything, tougher measures are in order. Failing to bring down our infection rate, much less exacerbate it, would cost dearly not only in our community’s health.”
“Of course, there will be minimums and delivery fees when ordering food to be brought to you. Who would expect this service for free?”
“We haven’t ever worn a mask. Not going to, ever. COVID-19 is a hoax. Always has been, always will be.”
“Some of the comments in this column remind me of the fact that we need to do a better job of education in this country.”
“If the tourists cannot obey our rules or respect our residents, they should be banned from coming. Think about the thousands of UM kids a few weeks ago. Stop inviting tourists.”
“If you do not like the nightlife in town, stay home. You do not need to impose your will on the rest of our human family. Some of us need to earn money to help pay for the services that you enjoy.”
“Certainly there must be an investor out there who would make the Key West Sears a Rockin’ Bowl like New Orleans on the elevated second floor and put a miniature golf course at ground level, with dinosaurs and everything. I have more words, need I say more?”
“Why is a vote by the majority about cruise ships subject to lawsuits by the government and KWCC? The will of citizens should be respected. The community will have to reinvent itself economically.”