“Why were restaurant owners and others allowed to speak during the Key West City Commission meeting without masks? Glad to see they wiped the microphone afterwards, but this was an inside event and they should have had warnings and summons issued.”
“Inviting tourists anywhere during a pandemic seems irresponsible. It needs to stop.”
“Thanksgiving is upon us and the city is recommending we not have large gatherings of family and friends to celebrate, while they just approved stuffing as many people as possible into local bars, full of people not masking and not distancing all night. The city needs stop pandering to businesses who are obviously the cause of our rising COVID-19 cases.”
“As long as we have weak, meaningless COVID-19 rules, we will continue to get crushed by the Miami crowd.”
“If you want to live in a vibrant community with its music and art, Key West is for you. If you want to live in a retirement community with subtropical weather, may I suggest The Villages.”
“We are never going to overcome COVID-19 when we have adults in their 20s breaking their quarantine protocol and partying while knowingly having a positive diagnosis. Come on!”
“The commission meeting seemed to be all about the welfare of bars and tourists. I didn’t hear much of anything about protecting residents. Ten months later, ‘communication’ isn’t going to solve anything.”
“A curfew is pointless if we don’t enforce the rules before midnight. All over town there are bars and restaurants whose staffs are not following the guidelines all day. If the staff does not follow the rules, how can we expect tourists to? The city should be cracking down!”
“Go look and see what is painted on the tails of our local U.S. Navy squadron ‘The Sundowners’ and then see what the resident parking stickers remind you of?”
“Tourists willing to vacation during a pandemic probably don’t care much about COVID-19 or the residents of Key West. Clearly our leaders don’t care much about the residents, either.”
“Read a quote today stating that locals understand how to prevent COVID-19, and the problem are the tourists. While that’s partially true, we have COVID-19 positive locals failing to follow quarantine, infecting many others and posting on social media. Wake up, guys!”
“The cruise vote accomplished nothing but adding pain to a bunch of our citizens’ lives. But I guess we are safe from all those low-class folks jamming up our side walks. Now we can concentrate on welcoming all the overnight clients like the classy college kids who tore up the town on Halloween.”