“[Regarding the curfew proposal,] in my view, the city created an open and participatory process. We live in a democracy that is not governed by everyone, but by everyone who participates in the process. Shame on those who wanted another outcome and did not participate.”
“If the restaurant and bar owners were rigorously enforcing our health guidelines and ordinances with the visitors they serve and their own staffs, I would have sympathy for their feelings of being singled out and picked on.”
“The overwhelming support for the cruise ship referendum also speaks to the overall tourist fatigue we feel as a community. Our leaders need to lead accordingly. If that means fewer tourist businesses and fewer workers brought in solely to support tourist businesses, then so be it. We will adjust.”
“As Thanksgiving approaches, I would like to thank all of the people that feel their personal convenience is greater than the public good. It will be so nice not spending time with my family for the holidays.”
“I took a walk along Bertha Street today because I didn’t want to ruin my bike in the 12 inches of surf and 30-foot high jets of ocean spray. Seaweed and sponges were everywhere. Then, from around the corner, comes a city bus, plowing through the deep, salty water and spray.”
“Miami has a curfew. New York has a curfew. But Key West has ‘business as usual.’ One really has to wonder where our priorities lie. Pad the pockets of the rich few vs. the medical health of the community. Hmmmm!
“What’s up with people who are so worried about COVID-19 and wearing masks; yet they protect and feed the chickens. These birds are filthy, defecate all over the city and carry disease. If you are serious about wanting to reduce the spread of infection, then let’s start with the most obvious of super-spreaders.”
“So the ‘leaders’ in Key West are looking for ways to keep us safe. Spoiler alert. It is not the government’s job to keep us safe, from the city and county leaders to the president.”
“One thing this COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated is tourism comes first. The cruise ship referendum was the first example of the citizens here taking matters into their own hands. It’s time to use referendums to accomplish things like midnight bar closures and cutting the TDC budget.”
“Two weeks after the city was overrun by thousands of college kids our COVID-19 rate is now over 15%. Why are we still inviting tourists?”
“Dear U.S. 1 tailgaters, I do the speed limit, maybe a tad more perhaps 5 mph. Stay away from my bumper. Dear Sheriff’s Office deputies, how about more patrols instead of ‘hiding’ at the same spots.”
“So let me understand: bars and restaurants do not want curfews but when asked how they would try and control the spread of COVID-19 they shrug their shoulders and say ‘I don’t know?’ Are you freaking kidding me?”