“Kudos to Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who drove over to the studio at US-1 Radio (104.1 FM) on Thursday morning and informed listeners about the cause of the internet and cellphone outage.”
“This past weekend was another super-spreader scene on Duval. When does enforcement begin? The city should publish a list of citations. Locals have a right to know what businesses don’t care about our health. Start with Lower Duval bars and the restaurants listed on ‘Key West Unmasked’ Facebook page.”
“I can’t believe our Chamber of Commerce thinks tourists won’t come if there is a curfew. Has anyone considered that the responsible tourists aren’t coming because we don’t have enough safety measures enforced so what we are left with is the ones who don’t care?”
“So you can’t attend a 10 a.m. meeting because it’s ‘the middle of the work day?’ Midnight, the time of your proposed curfew, is the middle of a lot of bartenders’ workdays and would be pretty inconvenient for them too.”
“Key West’s 16.39% COVID-19 positivity rate is amongst the highest in the nation. Commissioners, are you listening? Stop pandering to the tourists and businesses. This is a disgrace and a nationwide embarrassment.”
“Military and police don’t keep you ‘safe.’ Observing laws keeps people safe. Military and police provide enforcement and deterrence. Minding the speed limit keeps you safer than speeding like wearing a mask keeps you safer than not. Observe the county/city mask mandate. Police should be enforcing.”
“After doing an almost three-week road trip to small and large towns, tourist destinations and remote places in several states, I am more convinced than ever that Key West is not doing enough to combat the spread of the virus. We can and should be doing more.”
“I am concerned because I have friends who work downtown in food service. They have been telling me for months when their co-workers test positive for COVID-19 and had to quarantine. How would I or a tourist know if any business has infected employees? What are the rules?”
“COVID-19 and hurricanes are media hoaxes? And we wonder why are elected leadership can’t fix our problems? Stupid people are voting.”
“Pursuant to the whines and bitter comments of Citizens’ Voice complainants, we stopped bar hopping and going to Duval Street. Now these same revelers have to do their part: don’t transmit COVID-19 by going to or associating with those who go to drug stores, shopping venues or walk or jog through our neighborhoods.”
“It is crazy that Key West is having a holiday parade. We have been in the teens of COVID-19 positivity for a week now. Any government official who condones this should be charged with reckless behavior.”
“The are 58 new COVID-19 cases this weekend. What have our commissioners and health department done about it? Absolutely nothing. Who has the power to remove them all from office? They have been useless.”