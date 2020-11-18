“Stop the tourists. Put the roadblock back up!”
“Mrs. Fritot? Is this a misprint? Until now there’s only been a Mr. Fritot and hints of intrigue between him and May Johnson. Can anyone answer?
“I walked Duval at night to see how the business owners who promised the commission they would help with safety instead of a curfew were doing. Not a mask in sight. Bars packed to the gills. Mask-free restaurant staffs.”
“Our reputation is really being trashed online. The AP picked up a Daily Beast article about the unsafe weddings at our hotels and multiple travel forums are saying to avoid Key West if you care about safety. I hope it’s worth destroying our reputation and discouraging snowbirds and sober visitors.”
“What are we doing about the COVID-19 spike? Oh yeah, nothing! Glad the commission meetings are virtual but schools are in person. The curfew is pointless; why not all masks all day? It costs nothing and business remain open.”
“The Salt Ponds are a huge part of Key West, yet no one seems to care about its health. For the past several months, I have seen runoff from the KWHS athletic fields construction fill the Salt Ponds with silt after a rain. It needs to stop!”
“As a service industry worker, please bring back the city-wide mask mandate. It would ease some of the anxiety about these plague tourists who seem to have very little regard for our local public health.”
“I’m appalled at some in our business community who would rather cater to tourists that don’t care about their fellow human beings and would pack their places with little to no distancing or masks than do the right thing. Locals will remember.”
“Thanks for clearing a path on the South Roosevelt sidewalk between the airport and Smathers beach (a bit more is still needed but it’s a start). It had sand, sea grass and debris all over it so the daily walkers, joggers and bicyclists had to traverse onto the highway, which had caused a safety issue. Again, thank you.”
“Does this make any sense? When disease threatened the Key deer population we set up an animal screening roadblock. Now disease threatens our human population and we say ‘come on down!’”
“A news headline said ‘Covid is shattering records.’ Our commissioners are shattering common sense. Planning festivals and parades, inviting tourists, no enforcement whatsoever. No wonder we’re in the double-digit positivity rate.”
“To the person I chastised last week about using the word ‘skyrocket,’ I apologize. You were, unfortunately, spot on.”