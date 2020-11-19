“Just to clarify another Voice submission, the internet is not trashing Key West’s reputation. It is the lack of safe COVID-19 practices from our leaders and wedding venues that is trashing our reputation. Rightly so.”
“So, at the county commissioners meeting, a local restaurant owner says he supports ‘don’t mask, don’t tell.’ Really! You and your employees set the leadership example for tourists to follow. Guess I won’t be eating/drinking at any of your establishments.”
“A lot of our tourists are escaping stricter mandates and come here to ‘forget;’ maybe they need to be reminded on every corner. Demand larger signs on the entrance of every business. Stop telling them to play safe — stop being nice! Mask and distance or go home!”
“To all the Voicers complaining about tourists, bars and restaurants not following safety guidelines, and the government not doing anything. Don’t be surprised. The majority voted for our leaders. So. What do you expect? It’s money over lives.”
“Electric bikes: I know they are here to stay, but I almost got hit twice today, once at a dumpster with my dog when one of them whizzed by me at a high rate of speed. He would have injured me but killed my dog. If they travel as fast as scooters, shouldn’t they be on the road? Is there any hope of slowing them down?”
“I’m tired of the city saying they can’t control the Duval super-spreader scene. New Orleans just cancelled Mardi Gras! Announce today that all businesses will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Duval shut down. Strictly enforce open container laws. You just lack the spine to do it.”
“Why is there to be a holiday parade but the city would not allow the veterans to have a parade? Shame on you, Key West commissioners! Why don’t you care?”
“I thought cities could appeal to the state for stricter enforcement. I think our numbers and limited hospital beds fit that bill. Other places are not being nice about enforcement, why are we? If a business doesn’t want to comply, shut them down. They’ll control their customers then.”
“Do you think it is a coincidence that positivity rate and number of COVID-19 cases are rising two weeks after the Homecoming parade and game? Administrators need to grow a social conscience before allowing unrestricted public events.”
“People are not going to get tested for COVID-19 when their neighbors are demanding that they be burned at a stake. I liked Key West better when we were all One Human Family.”
“We are now the recipients of the illusory truth technique: a phenomenon in which the more times people are exposed to an idea, the more likely they are to perceive it as true, regardless of political leanings: ‘Masks are ineffective; COVID-19 is a hoax; bars are not super-spreader venues, etc.’”