“As I finally get to open the windows and get fresh air in the house, I was rudely reminded how loud some scooters can be with aftermarket exhaust systems. Why can’t these scooters be ticketed until they comply by using legal systems?”
“It’s a good thing we banned cruise ships. If they were in Key West, we would have a COVID-19 problem.”
“U.S. 1 is a disaster, drivers doing irresponsible things, killing and maiming each other almost daily. This is not a bicycle running a stop sign, this is a serious issue that has spiraled out of control. The safety of our citizens is the responsibility of the sheriff and BOCC.”
“We are working remotely in a developing nation. Here, everyone wears a mask. COVID-19 is far lower than the U.S. because everyone here has, at least, an iota of common sense. Key West is not going to fare well this winter. We are not returning until the U.S. get its act together.”
“New Orleans has canceled its 2021 Mardi Gras parades. Key West is scheduling parades and events for 2020 and 2021. A balance between tourism and residents’ safety. Key West could learn something from them.”
“A recent post on TripAdvisor: ‘Visited Key West last week. No masks or distancing on Duval. Bars are literally a petri dish. I feel sorry for those that work there. Requirements posted all over Key West but no enforcement at all. We will not be back.’”
“Any musician worth his/her salt can excel at tunes they enjoy playing. The true talent is playing to/for the audience, and that is the hardest skill to acquire. Being able to read, time the tunes, put away your ego – that’s the hard part that you have to work at forever. If you’re not up to the challenge, stay home and play to your cat.”
“I’m so old I remember when it was safe to walk down Duval Street, day or night!”
“Not the government’s job to protect us? You ever flown anywhere? Driven anywhere? Walk on a sidewalk? Eat food? Take any medicine? Just who do you think makes those safe for you? Why don’t you reach over and turn on the light (using electricity safely provided via government oversight) and look around.”
“This COVID-19 virus is real, it certainly is not a joke, and it may kill you if you are not careful.”
“To the road tripper: thanks for potentially spreading COVID-19 to towns and tourist destinations large and small and then coming back here potentially spreading it after being infected in your selfish travels. How hypocritical of you. Stay home! You should quarantine for two weeks now. That is doing something responsible.”