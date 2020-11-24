“I have never seen such strong anti-tourism feeling here before. Not only tourism, but also the Duval business owners actively facilitating unsafe behaviors. You all better be careful. I see referendums in our future to stop alcohol sales at 11 p.m., cut tourism funding and stop allowing transient licenses transfers.”
“We need city officials to do something to limit the interaction of these tourists flocking in. Too many, no quarantining, drunk, so no social distancing. I think we should do something that does not make us look so attractive; either curfew, 50% capacity or both. Total ridiculousness.”
“Coming to Key West soon and will be wearing a mask indoors and when near others but not anywhere else. Wearing a mask when you are more than six feet from others does not ‘follow the science.’ If you are afraid, I am sorry for you, but you can always stay home. Stop driving up Duval and scaring yourself.”
“How many more residents have to die before our officials get these tourists under control? This is ridiculous.”
“The restaurant owner is wrong. The science is clear: masks make a huge difference. They protect others around us, and they protect us, as well, though not as effectively. Its his credibility that is damaged, not the city’s.”
“I miss the good old days when a weekend visit to Key West would only result in a throbbing hangover and an STD that would go away with a penicillin shot.”
“Why can’t we post the local daily COVID-19 numbers at the entrance to Key West and on Duval? Seems to me that would be an effective way to remind people we’re not out of the woods yet and to mask up!”
“Bar and Duval Street business owners complain when the city tries to do their job by placing health and safety restrictions. Two people I know ended up with COVID-19, both went to a bar on Duval and went nowhere else. It’s time to shut them down again!”
“I do not want the government running my life; recommendations are welcome but mandates are not. I am an adult and responsible for my personal well-being. Some of you need to start acting like adults!”
“Have we officially cancelled New Year’s Eve yet? Should we not be getting the word out now that those crowds are not welcome here for that week. Whether you cancel air travel, close or limit hotels and hosting, they will come as we have seen with Fantasy Fest, boat races, etc.”
“Our ‘dear leaders’ have confused political science with actual science.”