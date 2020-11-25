“Dined on Duval last night. Sat at a window table. Watched a very friendly officer with smiling eyes asking tourists to mask up. Most all did so. Exceptions included families. Nice example you’re setting, Mom and Dad.”
“We all know this. Key West has been hollowed out by vacation rentals. A start would be a referendum to change the legality from monthly rentals to quarterly rentals and begin the process of clawing back transient licenses until they are few and literally far between. This has been tolerated for way too long.”
“Our numbers are going up. Where are the protests? The picket-sign carriers? The outrage? Quit talking and show us, Key West, how the public feels about businesses that refuse to comply and government that lets them bypass their rules.”
“Businesses that flaunt their noncompliance with mask ordinances would do well to remember the restaurant Backspace not wanting to ‘cater the local riff raff’ and see how well they did without local support. I hope the short-term cash grab is worth your reputation.”
“Here we go again. An alarmist writes, ‘How many more deaths do we have to have ...’ 27. That’s all, folks. Twenty-seven total in Monroe County. Catching COVID-19 is not an automatic death sentence.”
“There are 213 new COVID-19 cases in Key West last week, compared to 49 total for the entire month of September. Nine COVID-19 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center. Commissioners, are you paying attention? Do something.”
“A wild, partying, unleashed pleasure scene downtown during holiday week at the height of the pandemic? It would be shameful if the city leaders allowed such a thing.”
“We need to sacrifice our bars and restaurants for the sake of the public good.”
“Our mayor and city commissioners are officially politicians. Their ‘feel good,’ mask-at-all-times edict does nothing to protect me if there is not a real plan to get all our visitors to mask up. But there is no plan, just an ineffective proclamation to let our leaders feel good. A disgrace.”
“For the love of God, if you rent scooters and golf carts, will you please tell people that the turn signals don’t turn off automatically? I get so tired of following these vehicles for blocks and blocks and then they finally get somewhere and turn the opposite direction.”
“I have such a hard time that so many believe that wearing a mask does not help stop the spread of COVID-19. Weren’t we all raised to cover our mouths and noses when we sneezed or coughed? Think about it. Masks are not the cure but they help slow the spread!”
“I know this is a difficult concept for some but you can travel, if done with the proper precautions and research. Masking, washing, distancing is a whole lot easier and safer in areas where everyone is on board. Testing and quarantining upon return is also the responsible thing to do.”
“How many more residents have to die before our officials get these tourists under control? This is ridiculous.”