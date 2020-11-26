“I am thankful for Tom Hambright and the outstanding work he does, especially the diary entries of William Hackley and May Johnson. Having spent over six months with May I’m feeling very maternal towards her. I look forward to hearing of her escapades each day. Thank you, Mr. Hambright.”
“I’m thankful my neighbor is out of town for an extended trip. Peace and quiet.”
“I’m thankful for my walking buddy and our daily, pre-dawn excursions.”
“I want to thank our police and code enforcement officers for your work enforcing mask laws. I can’t think of a more difficult position. These people screaming and spitting at you probably have a bunch of “Back the Blue” memes on Facebook. Thank you for the work you’re doing.”
“I’m thankful for the beautiful Keys weather. A good reason to get outside, breath deep and soak up the sun. Another great day above ground. Thank you, Lord.”
“I am grateful for my brain and self-control that enable me to make smart decisions this year, and that I can put others ahead of my own selfish wants because I don’t want our people to suffer or die. I have learned the true meaning of sacrifice. It’s a valuable lesson.”
“Businesses: give away free masks with your logo or a tropical design with Key West on it. Patrons can’t come in unless they wear a mask. Good souvenir of their Key West vacation! Easy to make, plenty of artists to embellish or have printed up. At least have servers/staff wear one.”
“People are flooding in from other places and bringing COVID-19 with them. How many of our citizens work multiple jobs opening themselves up to potential infection and how many locals have underlying conditions making them more vulnerable. Curfew? Back to 50% occupancy? Make Key West less inviting right now.”
“Those who are afraid of living in a tourist town and advocate sacrificing other people’s livelihood for their own peace of mind should consider a retirement community. The governor will not indulge your desire to ruin other people’s lives so that you feel safe.”
“If visitors came to my home and said ‘I don’t believe in recycling’ when I showed them the bin, they would not be welcome. Visitors to Key West don’t need to agree with or believe in local mandates and ordinances. They simply need to respect them.”
“Traveling on South Roosevelt in the afternoon and noted that the curbside parking was filled from one end of Smathers Beach to the other, also noted people walking to and from the beach none, not a single one, had a mask on. Close the beaches.”