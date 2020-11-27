“On national television news, they showed us that Key West is one of the top three destinations right now for flights from the New York City area and other major metro hubs. American Airlines just announced new non-stops from NYC as well. Am I missing something here?”
“A simple solution to the holiday week that includes New Year’s Eve would be to ban alcohol sales for that entire week at grocery and liquor stores and bars and have the TDC create one of their spectacular ads to put the message out to the world that we are a safe destination and we mask up.”
“Why is it the top 5% get to tell the other 95% how we should try to live with COVID-19 on an overcrowded island full of tourists from hotspot areas? So they can justify paying their employees a barely livable wage while they get richer?”
“Spring and summer training are over, now it gets real.”
“Please, please, please do not cancel the New Year. 2020 needs to be put to an official end and 2021 should be welcomed for the hope and future it brings. I plan to go out to enjoy a nice dinner at one of our fabulous diner restaurants, enjoy a drink at the bar, tip my server very well and once home we will pop a bottle of champagne.”
“Why is nobody enforcing the mask rule? I work on Duval Street and there is hardly a mask to be seen.”
“At 7 p.m. we walked Duval from Front Street to Angela and back to Front. Maybe 40% of visitors not wearing masks. We saw two police officers walking together asking people to wear a mask. How can only two officers enforce the rules on six blocks of Duval? Enforcement of the mandate is joke.”
“There are 11 exemptions to the mask-required order. Is it top secret? What were they?”
“Why are deaths caused by cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions and even traffic accidents down this year? Is it a coincidence that four of them are the top co-morbidities of COVID-19?”
“I do not want the government running my life; recommendations are welcome but mandates are not. I am an adult and responsible for my personal well being. Some of you need to start acting like adults!”
“Why is the Turtle Hospital van parked for months at the airport?”
“The Health Department needs to get its act together. People that have tested positive have never been contacted by them. That and their lack of information and effort has led to many people going out before their quarantine ends, spreading the disease even more.”
“I’m guessing that ‘just 27’ deaths is an acceptable number as long as those souls were not a part of your family. One death is too many.”