“The commissioners are not handling this pandemic well. First they cancel events, then they reschedule them, now it’s a wait-and-see. Do they really think people won’t come here for New Year’s Eve? Time to be proactive, not reactive.”
“Back in May, officials who knew better but were too afraid of losing their jobs didn’t push to keep U.S. 1 closed. Their self-serving silence has cost us our health, our economy, and over 25 lives. Now it’s time to divert some Tourist Development Council funding to our county’s code and police departments and close US 1!”
“How many more deaths do we have to have ... 27. That’s all, folks. Twenty-seven total in Monroe County. ‘Catching COVID-19 is not an automatic death sentence.’ Are you kidding me? Say that to the families who lost members.”
“A party in town on bikes all over the road and with no masks. A man on a scooter said ‘You need to be in the bike lane’ and the last rider said ‘You don’t have to be so mean, we are just trying to have some fun.’ Firstly, he ‘stated,’ didn’t yell and his tone was informative. The rider’s tone and statement was one of an entitled generation.”
“Duval Street no mask count: 275 of 450 that had no mask on. Put one person in each block and just hand out fines! Shut down the bars!”
“How can someone find ridership numbers for the Duval Loop? Seems like the buses are mostly empty now since it’s no longer free. Or maybe no one wants to get on a bus with COVID-19 so common and no masks.”
“New Year’s Eve on Duval needs to be cancelled ASAP! This is a tourist event; cancel it now so they can get a refund on hotels/lodging and do not show up here anyway like Fantasy Fest. Masks alone are not enough; take action, take care of your locals.”
“It makes me sick when I read the news and the most important stuff is freakin’ actors, retailers, useless sports jocks and bent politicos. When is this world going to grow up?”
“I’m always amused at people in the Voice who call on others to protest, march and carry signs for some perceived a grievance. All the while watching from the sidelines. If it’s truly that close to your heart, maybe you should be on the front line.”
“Knowing that your bar has an employee who tested positive for coronavirus and then looking at your webcam and seeing servers wearing an open ended kerchief as they funnel their breath down upon unmasked customers convinces me that it’s not safe to be in your establishment.”
“‘New mask rule takes effect.’ Driving down Duval Street going to work I counted 77 people without masks on. Where is the enforcement elected city officials? Start fining and/or arresting!”
“In almost a full year now, I can honestly say that I only know of four people that have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s it. And all four of them either had no issues, or were less ill than if they had a cold. What is the panic about?”