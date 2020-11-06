“What exactly are our elected officials doing to protect/serve their local community from the surge in COVID-19 cases? At what point does this need to become a crisis before anything is done? When our hospitals are full? Tourists wishes should never come first, but I guess drinking is essential to some.”
“Even after the cruise ship referendums overwhelmingly won, the other side is still crying about lost jobs. Here’s a news flash: There are dozens of jobs available right now, many with good salaries and benefits. Instead of crying on the Citizens’ Voice, get off your butt and go get one.”
“The city government that didn’t want the cruise ship referendums to pass is now tasked with fighting the legal challenges. How hard and effectively do you think the city is going to defend what the citizens overwhelmingly approved?”
“Now that the cruise ship tourists are gone, who are we voting off the island next? The snowbirds?”
“I have a suggestion for the 11 properties that join Bahama Village with the Truman Waterfront Park: make them a park. Why let development encroach on something that can be used by all?”
“So the sheriff is going to do some thing about so many fatal and critical bicycle accidents in the Keys? They will go full force on enforcing bicycle regulations when it’s the drivers who don’t look out for bicycles who are mostly at fault.”
“Why isn’t the city fining the restaurants in town that clearly state masks are optional for their staff. This isn’t hard to figure out. One owner has several restaurants. All these places make it their policy. Stop passing laws and posting things you are going to enforce while doing nothing.”
“Which pot is cheaper? Pot shop pot or the usual street pot?”
“If you, like me, are getting take-away meals because you choose not to dine in house, whatever you normally tip seems to be the right thing to do. In normal times, I leave 10% on take away as opposed to 20%. Most establishments pool tips, part of which goes to line staff, bussers and other ancillary employees.”
“Monroe County currently has the fifth-highest COVID-19 infection rate of the 67 Florida counties. Wouldn’t it be easier to list the number of people who haven’t caught it yet than a compilation of the new cases?”
“The Long Island Railroad should reactivate the tracks up to MIA for the winter residents.”
“Imperial Japanese Navy. I was trying to figure out why the image on the Resident Parking sticker was so familiar. Just another example of the city’s insensitivity to the greatest generation. Someone in office around here needs to pay attention to the details of these programs!”
“What’s the deal with teachers and COVID-19? Are all teachers getting at least a temperature check before going to their classroom?”