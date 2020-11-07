“I decided to order a breakfast sandwich for delivery. One place now has a $10 minimum. More than the sandwich. Another added a ‘convenience fee’ of $1.50 to order. Another told me to use Grub Hub and pay their fee. I guess business isn’t that bad! I made my own.”
“This is in response to the comment last week about the rent of a one bedroom being $1,500-$2,000 per month. That is the price of a one bedroom when we moved here 20 years ago. Now ask the owner of the property ‘How much has your taxes and insurance gone up in 20 years?’ “
“Allowing the city to be in charge of the cruise ship lawsuit that is certainly coming is like letting the fox be in charge of the hen house.”
“Will we ever get a postmaster in Key West? I would like to get my mail before going to bed.”
“Try not to breathe when you have your mask off in a restaurant, for all our sakes.”
“I don’t think it’s right that a person can run for office by simply moving temporarily into the district they’re running for. It’s not fair for the people who live there to be represented by somebody who doesn’t know the community.”
“Why wasn’t the contract for Navy Mole and the city having to pay millions not announced prior to the election by Cleaner, Safer, Smaller Committee? On top of losing the $6M to the General Fund, the contract is still due, plus the taxpayers have to foot the bill of the legal fees?”
“When is Macy’s going to move into Keys Plaza?”
“I feel sorry for friendly dogs no longer allowed to accept attention from strangers on a walk. You can see them look hopefully at passersby and then imagine them wondering what they did wrong and why no one likes them anymore. Lighten up, dog owners. Fido wants his ears scratched.”
“Where do we sign the petition for cleaner, safer air that will ban commercial flights from EYW? We want more affluent visitors for our boutique events. Fly private or stay home.”
“The city government that didn’t want the cruise ship referendums to pass is now tasked with fighting the legal challenges. How hard and effectively do you think the city is going to defend what the citizens overwhelmingly approved?”
“What do you call it when the tourists are gone and you’re left with empty stores and homeless people? A ghetto.”
“Congrats to the Cleaner, Safer, Smaller Committee and supporters. The Citizen says that the taxpayers will foot the bill for the legal expenses they will need to defend themselves in court. Not a homeowner? No worries, here comes your rent increase. Y’all knew this was going to court.”