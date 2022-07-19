“The county and the airport manager need to pressure the airlines to up their service or kick them out of EYW. We landed Wednesday on a fine sunny day and were forced to wait over an hour and a half for bags a few feet away.”
“Commissioners, what is wrong with you? Don’t you want to protect your citizens. Motorized vehicles do not belong on the sidewalks except something like a wheelchair. Most motorized vehicles go as fast as they possibly can; however, putting a speed limit on sideways is not a practical solution as the law would be hard to enforce. ”
“Isn’t there some kind of legitimate nonprofit organization that converts single-family market-rate housing to workforce? What’s the name of it and why don’t they have the support of everyone in the Lower Keys? Oh, that’s right. We’d rather sit around watching property values skyrocket ”
“Miami-Dade just announced a millage reduction for all tax entities due to inflation, insurance and other financial pressure on citizens. Hello, County Commission, are you listening?”
“Thank you, Key West Police Department, for the fabulous customer service to register my new bike. It was personal, personable, simple and quick. Very well appreciated when that doesn’t exist much these days. It reminds me of how I still love this tiny town. Thank you again.”
“Treat others as if your kids are going to learn about it. Remember when you taught them to make the family proud? Would they be proud of you or not?”
“The city still has two years left on the contract with the U.S. Navy to dock cruise ships at the Mole and, by contract, is supposed to pay the Navy a minimum of $225K a year. Also they must operate the dock for the highest profit to the benefit of the Navy. Are they making that payment?”