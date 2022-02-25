“Can someone tell me where all the ROGOs for all this new building, such as Peary Court and the new hotel are coming from? It took me over three hours to drive to Key Largo yesterday. Do hundreds need to drown in a hurricane before we take this seriously?”
“At the next commission meeting, they will vote to accept $5 million dollars from the state for lost port revenue during COVID shutdown. How hypocritical that the city is closing down the port and anti-cruise groups have told us the port doesn’t contribute to the city budget.”
“Hackley seems to be obsessed with his sewing machine. I wonder what he is making that is so important?”
“The ignorant, rude T-shirts messages displayed in the windows of Duval are designed to appeal to the least-common denominator. Guess they know their target audience.”
“Can hardly wait to hear Conchs complain about one of their own doing something that is against old-time Conch thinking. Nothing new. That’s why the island is not like it used to be. The Bubba system at work again.”
“Of course the Monroe County Commission approved the new resort on Stock Island with just three affordable housing units. Most of the commission doesn’t care about the Lower Keys. This will continue until each district only votes for their own commissioner.”
“I’m not vaxxed because I have natural immunity. Natural immunity is science, too. It’s a real thing and protects me (and therefore you) from getting COVID. I’m not selfish, I’m following the science. Let’s bring back the One Human Family — it’s a great way to live and is what makes Key West so special.”