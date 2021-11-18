“How out of touch is our City Commission that they don’t know a large number of live-aboard boats are AirBnbs? I’m guessing it’s at least 20% or more. Can you use Google? Why not ask the state to expand the mooring field but ban vacation rentals?”
“I remember a time when the police strictly enforced the speed limits. You knew to follow the speed limit or chances were you’d get a ticket. Drivers are exceeding the speed limit all over the place. I know our police department is awesome — but something’s got to be done about this big safety hazard.”
“Amen, Amen, Amen to the Voicer detailing the millions being spent on EOC and vehicles while diddling on affordable housing. Instead of turning Stock Island into southern Disneyland, much more of that land should have been deeded affordable and incentives given for building housing for working people.”
“Why does it seem the Mayor and City Commissioners just keep giving each other made-up awards? Rarely do we see them recognizing residents for their efforts.”
“To the unvaccinated: the surge is starting up again and it’s coming for you. Better be careful.”
“That is not disturbed silt from a long-gone cruise ship in the water. Storms, boats, jet skis, and yes, even rain clouds the water.”
“More frequent and more intense storms and hurricanes, more flooding, higher insurance premiums. Step back from the water or get out while the getting is good.”
“The City of Key West should not allow the mooring field to become a commercial site for ‘floating campgrounds.’ The mooring field should be restricted to boats for personal use and affordable living.”
“Does a downtown drugstore have any security? While in checkout line, a guy holding a six pack of beer was going from customer to customer asking for money. What is going on here?”