“Trees have a natural life. They develop disease. They die. They ‘volunteer’ too close to houses and sidewalks, where they cause damage. Most importantly — they can be replanted. An historic district is gone forever when it’s gone. There’s no ‘replanting’ an historic home or building.”
“That tree on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge is a perfect example of a self-contained and sustaining ecosystem.”
“Looking at the Key West insurance photos from the 1960s makes it abundantly clear that the trees in this town are not older than the houses.”
“What if a bullet cost the same as a dose of insulin?”
“The Navy ships and submarines and their sailors are gone. The spongers and shrimpers are gone. Then they came for the cosmetic shops. They voted the cruise ships off the island. The artists and musicians are next; they make too much noise. Keep fighting, it’s almost a wintertime Martha’s Vineyard.”
“Currently there are 20 bus departures during the week covering the entire island including the hospital. This is being replaced with eight departures with a few stops that don’t cover large areas of the island including the college or hospital and no bus service between 10 and 4. That’s an improvement?”
“For better or worse, cable news should avoid bromides: Will the president’s policies be right as rain or bite the dust? It remains to be seen whether it was much ado about nothing or just sour grapes. The bottom line is: stop ignoring the elephant in the room.”
“I want to thank the governor and legislature for preempting local control on fertilizer. Now the red tide can flourish, sargassum can completely overwhelm the state, the remaining healthy reef can die, and our waters can become even more polluted. ”