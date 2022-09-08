“Truman Annex loses their transient rentals in 2025. I request the Key West City Commission include — by name and in writing — Truman Annex in their new law prohibiting house rentals less than 60 days. Otherwise, I will not believe their argument for doing it in New Town. It’s not a separate issue.”
“Why is this country sending Cuban migrants who risk their lives to leave Cuba due to the horrific living conditions that they experience every day. Where is our compassion? The large majority of these people are excellent human beings asking for help!”
“F.S.A. Section 509.233 states ‘Dogs shall not be allowed on chairs, tables ...’ Please, for food health and safety, restaurants follow the rules.”
“I paid for college by working, saving. I do not believe a housekeeper should pay the loans for someone making $125,000 a year. It just is not morally ethical. It is not a matter of jealousy. It is a matter of ethics.”
“I’ve yet to get an answer from a single Monroe County Commissioner on why the TDC gave six figure grants to two new music festivals during the busiest time of the year with full occupancy. I asked if they understood sky-high hotel rates means more vacation rental conversions. Crickets.”
“How many people who drive vehicles to work everyday have witnessed electric Razors whizzing through traffic on the main roads with zero regard to any traffic laws or rules? I witness near-death accidents daily. Why is this allowed?”
“The city manager review board is a waste of taxpayer money. No one elects the manager anyway; can we just get to the part where the legal department gets the job?”
“If my business relied on cruise ship passengers, then I’d be thinking of something with a different appeal. Cruise ships are petri dishes for disease, no matter what happens with referenda or state law. It isn’t an industry with a robust recovery in its near future.”