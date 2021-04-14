“Another idiot in a sailboat during a storm! Ban them!”
“If the state decides to impose the cruise ships on our destination where they are not wanted, revisions to the disembarkation fees will be necessary with the highest per person fees being paid by the larger ships and much lower per person fees paid by the smaller ships. Make them pay for the environmental mess they create.”
“If you believe no one ever forgets how to ride a bicycle, then you don’t live in Key West.”
“I am a native Key Wester who is not a bookworm nor have I ever visited the Hemingway House, but I must say that the three-part series ‘Hemingway’ shown on PBS last week was riveting and informative. Part Two was especially kind to Key West. To those who missed it, I highly recommend that you look for it to be rebroadcast.”
“Governor DeSantis doesn’t want the federal government dictating how and when cruise ships can sail out of Florida ports, but he’s fine with Tallahassee telling Key West how to manage its ports? That doesn’t square up. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
“If the city would lower the bus parking fee for their parking lot on Caroline Street, they would get more business and the buses wouldn’t drive to Boca Chica to park every day. Some money is better than none!”
“I just saw where Peru is holding its national election and everyone must show an ID to vote! What an amazing idea!”
“It’s time to put the Artisan Market on hold again. On Sunday, fewer than 50% of the attendees had masks on. I assume the farmers market is the same. Either change the ordinance or stop letting event organizers give the city the middle finger.”
“City manager wants money to which he is not entitled under his contract and City Commission says OK. Why would Waste Management expect to be held to the terms of it’s contract?”
“Does anyone hate the new NOAA weather radar as much as me? Last night the highly pixelated radar image was blocked by a ‘Severe Storm’ overlay. The old flash radar was much better. I could pick out my neighborhood and time the storms. The new one is like Donkey Kong.”
“Governor DeSantis advocates a new controversial law that redefines the meaning of public protests and alleged ‘riots.’ Could this criminalize public disobedience that is embedded in the civil rights and women’s suffrage movements? Careful: Your march for a redress of grievances may be severely limited or destroyed.”
“There ought to be a law against jazzing up “The Star Spangled Banner.” Try finding another way to ‘express’ yourself, like a big tattoo or a nose ring maybe.”
“Bravo to the city for the gas-powered blower ban. Peace has arrived but the city workers need to switch off the gas, too.”