“I’ve had enough of Hackley and his whipping his dog, chaining him and whipping him again. That, as well as his buying humans to use as his slaves shows us his value as a human being. Enough!”
“So now hotels are going to replace bikes with electric scooters? A money-making ploy by an owner who doesn’t live here trying to disguise scooters as environmentally friendly, traffic decongesters. Well, no thanks, we’ve seen what’s happened to North and South Roosevelt boulevards, and we don’t need that in Old Town.”
“One week later and the huts on Smathers are still being lived in by the same people. Bravo, Key West Police Department.
“How much will the city raise taxes on rental properties to make up the $27 million in lost revenue from Pier B? Rents will be going up across the city again. So much for affordable housing.”
“The COVID-19 numbers are rising. The numbers need to be published in all our papers and on the radio. Hiding the real numbers only helps people ignore the reality of this pandemic that is not going away. We all need to step to the plate and get vaccinated now.”
“The school board is simply wrong. Allowing parents to make a choice for their children to not mask is making a choice to increase risk for my children and the community at large. This needs to be a public health decision to better protect all of us.”
“So you whine about your November election regarding cruise ships. We are furious about the November election and know what happened! Cheaters never prosper, nor whiners!”
“I find it unbelievable that my Key West is full of whiners! What ever happened to the One Human Family? It sounds like all the liberal elitists that live here just hate different opinions! From wind chimes to cruisers and now airport! This ain’t New York or The Hamptons!”
“The alleged theft of funds from a local 501(c)(3) organization was erroneously described as an ‘unfortunate chapter’ by the charity. It appears that the board may have breached its fiduciary duties to its contributors by not having employee theft insurance and failing to properly oversee the disbursement of contributed funds.”
“Two more small ships, 750-passenger Seven Seas Splendor and 928-passenger Viking Orion, banned from our port. Brand new, state-of-the-art ships that can’t meet carefully-planned criteria, which include crew, of which only 25% come ashore.”
“Wondered what happened to citizen commentary about national matters, issues of political significance, the Delta variance, etc. that regularly appeared in the Voice. Now, it’s tourists, crowded airports, the cruise ship referendums, and ongoing commentary on the most significant part of island life: chimes!”
“In Key West, the multitude of tourist bicyclists, scooter and golf cart drivers and pedestrians all have their heads and minds in the clouds and not on the roads. Be kind and be watchful for them.”