“Now that cruise ship companies are beginning to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, does this mean that those ships will be prohibited from using Florida’s seaports since Gov. DeSantis’ executive order prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from its patrons?”
“I finally visited Chicago to see family and was shocked to see billboards all over town advertising The Keys. Are you kidding me?”
“Can anyone identify the plane that flew over Key West on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m.? It was an all-black military looking but appeared to land at the airport.”
“The ‘Brig Lie’ has resulted in states tightening election laws relating to voting by the Black community: voting by mail; using ballot collection boxes; lack of state-issued IDs; and long lines at precincts. Such restrictions fall heavily on Black citizens, the reasons for the changes are visible and transparent.”
“By taking out a library book, there is an implied promise to return the book in the same condition when entrusted to you. Returning the book with dog-eared pages, or coffee stains, or candy fingerprints, or markings with a ballpoint pen/highlighter breaks that agreement. It’s the community’s book.”
“For pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights, stop on yellow and red. When the lights are flashing red, you can go assuming the crosswalk has cleared.”
“Just spent a week at our local hospital for emergency surgery. Could not have had better care. I know that the medical center has in the past had its share of problems, but in the past few years, we have had nothing but great medical care in our little hospital. Thanks to the staff and administration.”
“The state spent $2.8 million in 13 years to remove derelict vessels. That is only a paltry $200,000 per year, which is nothing compared to a state budget of $96 billion. This bill is being pushed by a few wealthy people to protect their waterfront view.”
“Just a reminder to all those complaining about the airport noise and increased jet traffic, the county is quadrupling the size of the departure area. Yep, four times larger. Imagine four times the current flights. That’s what is being planned!”
“Now someone in the Voice wants to ‘kill two birds with one stone?!?’ I’m barely recovered from Wind Chime Ding-a-Ling Syndrome, and now I have to deal with people wanting to kill birds?”