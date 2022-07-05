“We live in a beach resort community near the tropics. People wear beach attire all over town at all hours whether to go swimming or clubbing. It is part of our casual way of life. If you want to live in a community where even the men cover up, try Boston.”
“Since Jan. 6, Old Glory does not look the same.”
“It’s sad to hear Americans advocate stripping the civil rights from people with whom they disagree. We could come for you next.”
“Once again, South Beach has tested ‘poor’ for fecal bacteria pollution in the water. Once again, the city is doing nothing to warn visitors who go there to swim. We need large warning signs, including one on the gate from the hotel that encourages its guests to use the beach.”
“The Summer of Love was not a violent attack attempting to overthrow the government! Willful ignorance is the primary reason this country is circling the drain.”
“Panthers do not kill Key deer. If they lived in the same place they would, but they don’t!”
“It’s amazing that the America that 80 years ago fought a war across five continents and two oceans can again be thrown into such turmoil by a two-bit dictator half a world away. Where is our financial and energy independence that made America great?”
“If a contractor supplies workers to a business, then the contractor employs the workers and the contractor owes employment taxes for the workers. It isn’t the responsibility of the business where the workers report, just like a homeowner doesn’t pay employment taxes for a repair contractor’s employees.”
“Is Brittney Griner wrongfully detained or did she knowingly possess illegal drugs in Russia? Regardless, the U.S. government didn’t help her get into Russia, so why should our tax dollars be used to get this alleged criminal out? Why? And we certainly shouldn’t consider any prisoner exchanges to pay for ignorance.”