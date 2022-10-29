“So the county commissioner proposes his friend be handed $4,000 [without] allowing other musicians the opportunity to bid and profit on the entertainment for the drone show. Shame on all of the other commissioners for going along with this unethical, shady sham.”
“I’ll bet that the folks protesting the Zombie Bike Ride are the same ones who protest the Harley people who ride their ‘hogs’ into town for a fun weekend once a year.”
“Why do we allow a noisy minority to push their agenda on school board meetings?”
“How about we put the $150K into putting on a children’s carnival due to the Goombay carnival cancellation? Let’s provide for the youngest members of our community instead of yet another excuse to go drinking. Providing a memorable experience for the kids would make those challenge coins worthwhile.”
“Who’s responsible for the repaving of 1st Street? It’s worse than it was before they touched it. How much did that ‘improvement’ cost me?”
“When everyone in Key West has clean safe housing that costs one-third or less of what they earn in 40 hours of work per week, then maybe we can cut back our economic engines. It seems our community finds cruise ships more offensive than Fantasy Fest.”
“I’ve seen that man at the buoy, too. Does he have a business license?”
“I’m a bit older and I have never seen such sleazy, lying and disgusting political commercials than those this year. Discuss issues? Nah. Attack your opponent? Sure. And to think some of these politicians will actually be elected! I never thought I would wish for more Medicare and life insurance commercials!”
“Let me get this straight; I can smoke an unfiltered cigar, but not an unfiltered cigarette in public parks and on public beaches? Give me a break: see you in court.”
“Any politician who runs for office and wins and later reveals themselves to be a 2020 election denier should be recalled.”
“The current 1% sales tax add-on to enhance Monroe County’s treasury is scheduled to expire in 2033 — no explanation in the referendum for the extension to 2048. And it will be used for, among other things, “any public purpose authorized by law.” Vagueness, thy name is the Monroe County Board.”