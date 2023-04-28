“Why are sawed-off shotguns considered more dangerous than assault rifles? Sawed-off shotguns were banned nationally in the 1930s and that passed the Second Amendment test. The NRA has fewer than 5 million members and we let them dictate policy by their donations to politicians.”
“It’s the water. Millions of dollars in coral replacement will result in the same demise as the indigenous corals. Stop the waste water pollution and the corals will be just fine.”
“Now that Ron DeSantis is running for president, can we please elect RuPaul as governor and get things back to normal?”
“I love drag shows, they are creative outlets for adult fun. But I don’t understand the need to share an adult show with children. Men dressed in drag participating in a relay race is entirely different than the sexual humor of a drag show. What is the push to include children at drag shows?”
“Sorry, but any talk including the word ‘secession’ makes me nervous these days.”
“The hypocrites that tout ‘home rule’ for Key West in relation to Florida crack me up because they’re all about the federal government controlling everything. Where’s that ‘home rule’ which is constitutionally protected, by the way?”
“My take is that because hotel prices are through the roof, it has caused lots of housing to become vacation rentals, You get a lot more for your money with a vacation rental, but they are not cheap either. What use to cost $3,000 to $4,000 a month now might be $10,000 plus.”
“The sight of someone on an e-bike speeding along on the sidewalk while texting never ceases to amaze me.”
“When a public utility is run as if it were a private corporation — higher salaries, lifetime health benefits — but without the probability of stockholders voting decision-making members off the Board of Directors, then we have a deafness that is not readily fixed.”