“My opinion is it’s a waste of taxpayer money to have meetings concerning changes to this part of town. Leave it as it is.”
“I just saw the latest iteration of a powered rollerblade. Considering all of the motorized bikes, skateboards etc. that are proliferating on sidewalks, bike lanes and streets, how many injuries have to accumulate before there is some regulation of these modes of transportation? What will it be like during season, when tourists, unfamiliar with streets and laws, make use of these things?”
“So it looks like Hackley knew how to party after all.”
“I hope that everyone learned what two side-by-side flashing red lights mean, in their driver’s training. It means stop and wait, the train is coming. What a nice recognition of the importance of the Florida East Coast Railroad in the development of Key West.”
“Revitalizing personal property on North Roosevelt isn’t legal, lower the speed limit to 25 mph and eliminate left turns if you want to improve it and make it safer.”
“The people pushing the hardest to not bridge Admiral’s Cut are the condo owners and homeowners right in the vicinity of the cut. They don’t want the Mallory homeless crowd to have easy access to the park. It’s got nothing to do with cruise passengers.”
“Dear Voicer, I’m glad you left, too. Enjoy your new life.”
“Headline: ‘Former president hosts dinner with holocaust deniers and white supremacist.’ Comment: Awful-incomprehensible. Intentionally denying or distorting the historical record is an assault on truth and understanding and threatens communal understanding of how to safeguard democracy and individual rights.”
“Fiji is the latest country to impose penalties for simple criticism, direct or indirect, of the government, its laws or officials. A lawyer is facing prison for noting that a judge mistakenly used ‘injection’ rather than ‘injunction’ in a court ruling. Sound familiar, Florida?”