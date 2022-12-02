“My opinion is it’s a waste of taxpayer money to have meetings concerning changes to this part of town. Leave it as it is.”

“I just saw the latest iteration of a powered rollerblade. Considering all of the motorized bikes, skateboards etc. that are proliferating on sidewalks, bike lanes and streets, how many injuries have to accumulate before there is some regulation of these modes of transportation? What will it be like during season, when tourists, unfamiliar with streets and laws, make use of these things?”