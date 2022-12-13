“Such a clatter, I went to the porch to see. The lighted bike parade was passing by. To everyone involved, you made me feel some serious joy! Thank you for the amazing holiday memory.”
“The pedestrian walkways have proven of no benefit to anyone and pose an actual danger to pedestrians and drivers alike. Why did we fix something that wasn’t broken.”
“As a tax-paying resident of the Lower Keys, it is absurd for the BOCC to consider using tax dollars to fund a free taxi service between Stock Island and Key West. Let the hotels, bars and restaurants pay for it.”
“So Hackley showed he was class act by skipping the public hanging.”
“If a commissioner does not understand the city code or the law, they have absolutely no business being on the commission. The last commission meeting was disgusting to watch.”
“Imagine, if you will, that KOTS is operating their shelter in your home. Would the city displace KOTS and sell the home to you for seasonal use? No? Then, by your logic, the city should take your home for the homeless. ‘Build that bridge as fast as possible,’ not!”
“They can use that dirt taken from the abandoned Big Pine roads to backfill the canals that are too deep, a win-win.”
“Change the name of ‘Mount Trashmore’ to ‘Key West Golf Course Driving Range.’”
“Morale is at an all-time low in City Hall? Who is the judge of that? That’s like saying cruise ships are bad.”
“So the Planning Board completely missed that the taxpayers are now on the hook for $4 million for the 3.2-acre housing? Way to go.”