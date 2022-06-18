“Why are we repatriating people to Cuba when they risk their lives landing on our shores throughout the Keys, but embrace other illegal immigrants, including Cubans, who walk across our Southern border?”
“JFK might have signed into law the Equal Pay Act in 1963, but women are still making 87 cents on the dollar that men make.”
“No ships in the port? They’re here all the time. You can see them from a mile away. Do you live here?”
“Water quality issues, again. Time to get tough, Key West, FWC, Sanctuary and Coast Guard, to all anchored vessels to have approved pump-out stickers. Come on, stick up for our fresh water and water animal life. Overuse is just so wrong.”
“How many Monroe County residents are illegally parking their boats in canals by their house without a bay bottom lease?”
“Hello, Monroe County Mosquito Control? Hello, is anyone there? I’m swatting mosquitoes from my grandchildren in my house, while trying to sleep, eat, watch TV. This has never happened here in 50 years. We’ve been inundated by rain, so wouldn’t there be increased control? Please help.”
“Time to replace social distancing signs along the beach with poop emoji signs. No funding for fecal runoff studies? Hope you’ll have the lawsuit funding when someone dies from swimming at your beach. The trash-laden sargassum sure tells a story. Maybe the feces is coming from the same source?”
“The closure of the beaches on the south side of our beautiful island may finally cause us to get serious about our waste water problem. Why? It hits us in the pocketbook. Who wants to visit an island where you can’t even get in the water?”