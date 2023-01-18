“Has anyone else noticed the large number of ride-share cars that have handicapped placards hanging from their rearview mirrors and are parked in prime Old Town locations waiting for a call? Isn’t it strange that so many of those drivers have a disability, or is something else going on?”
“I heard Carnival is in the running for city manager and Virgin will probably get the city attorney spot.”
“I am surprised the billionaires did not buy the property that tragically burnt down and try to build a resort with two affordable housing units!”
“Dear City of Key West: It’s your job to keep locals and visitors ‘safe’ from violent criminals and petty thieves. No one should have a bike stolen while watching a fire spinner. No one should be assaulted in a neighborhood. Beyond that, risk tolerance is up to the individual.”
“It’s not monthly vacation rentals driving up rents. No one paying $1 million for a two- bedroom house can rent it for $3,000-$4,000 a month and cover their costs. It’s over, folks. Time to move.”
“I went down to Mallory Square for sunset on a recent Friday evening. There were three legitimate acts taking place and about 15 vendors, a far cry from 12 years ago when the square was packed with acts and vendors. The best show was the ship undocking and turning to leave.”
“Billionaires and investment companies pay anything for houses in Key West these days. Home prices are up more than 100% in the last few years. This prices out young families forever, unless, of course, you are in the business. Billionaires don’t need the money, just something to do with it.”