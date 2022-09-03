“The School Board wants to raise taxes more than 20% on rental properties? Are you kidding me! Next they’ll want taxpayers to build housing for teachers since they can’t afford current rents. Cut your bloated administrative positions instead. Will you lower taxes when electricity prices come down? Sure you will.”
“Do we need a Port Director when we have no port? Closure of Mallory and Navy Mole to cruise ships cancelled the Port of Key West. Thank you, Pier B, for standing firm and keeping the beautiful ships coming and bringing valuable tourist revenue to Key West.”
“I live in a town where shootings are a daily event, and local police seem to be unable to stop it. To read the continuing concerns about your wind chimes would be laughable if it weren’t so pathetic.”
“Why doesn’t the city set a 9 p.m. curfew for children under 16 in the Fantasy Zone during Fantasy Fest? Then our police could tell parents to take their children home.”
“The sun is moving northward: fact. The Arctic is melting and the Antarctic is growing. Everyone actually agrees with that. Eighty-eight percent of Earth’s population (and temperature gauges) are in the northern hemisphere. So, we are experiencing northern hemisphere warming, not global warming.”
“I received my Keys Energy bill and immediately paid the $238.83 via EFT (check) on Aug. 20, even though it was not due until Sept. 16. On Aug. 25, I received an e-mail saying ‘payment returned.’ Thinking something crossed paths, I went back to the online billing to, once again, pay my electric bill. This time, when I signed on to my account, the amount suddenly changed to $263.83. From Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, my electric bill increased by $25 with no explanation. Help!”
“Wondering why gas leaf blowers, used for a purpose during normal business hours, are illegal in densely packed Old Town yet large metal wind chimes, useless noisemakers that clang 24/7, are permitted? Allow sleep to be disturbed but hinder yard maintenance? Why?”
“Someone please explain to me why we are sending Cubans back to Cuba while Central Americans are flowing across our southern border? It makes no sense, under the 1951 Refugee Convention, none of those from Central America qualify while Cubans do and they seem to be the only ones being sent back.”