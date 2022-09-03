“The School Board wants to raise taxes more than 20% on rental properties? Are you kidding me! Next they’ll want taxpayers to build housing for teachers since they can’t afford current rents. Cut your bloated administrative positions instead. Will you lower taxes when electricity prices come down? Sure you will.”

“Do we need a Port Director when we have no port? Closure of Mallory and Navy Mole to cruise ships cancelled the Port of Key West. Thank you, Pier B, for standing firm and keeping the beautiful ships coming and bringing valuable tourist revenue to Key West.”