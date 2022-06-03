“It appears the writer thinking a homeowner should be able to cut down a tree in their yard is one the ‘newbies’ to our island from another city. This is what those who ‘sold out’ and left our island have left us with. Maybe those ‘newbies’ should have done some due diligence and understood our island before showing up.”
“Now that we are seeing more than a 50% reduction in cruise ships, I can honestly say I don’t see a bit of change in the city. Well, except people are angrier than ever, user fees are going up, more shops have closed, and the cavernous split in our community. Besides that, it seems pretty much business as usual.”
“I wonder if the county can step in and make sure these parasailing companies are following strict guidelines. It seems those operating boats are under qualified with the recent deaths.”
“Columbus, Ohio, has allowed women to be topless since 1998. Whether you support less government regulation or gender equality, how did we let Columbus get decades ahead of us on this?”
“Obviously the person against the bill discussing gender identity and sexuality to K-third graders hasn’t read it. It states, you can only say things dealing with it on ‘age appropriate’ terms. I don’t see a reason to discuss it all. Let kids be innocent. Keep some innocence of childhood. BTW, I’m gay.”
“How many more ethical department heads will be chased away from the city before the root of the internal corruption is revealed?”
“If the husband of the planning director had acted independently — obtained the application, completed it and turned it in, perhaps the Planning Director would not be facing the criticism she has suffered. ”