“No, not everyone is a dog lover and of all the beaches there are in town, gratefully, one beach, the smallest, is set aside. Dog Beach. To go there and complain about the dogs is what is rude and confrontational. They are entitled to be there. Who would bring a picnic? Sail away.”
“Big empty trucks and rental cars play ‘musical chairs’ for parking spots in the Meadows every day. Now I understand what folks in Old Town have to deal with.”
“Sorry mask ‘paranoids,’ but it’s all over! You can wear them forever if you want, but we’re done. We’ve thrown them all away and I’ve got a feeling that we’ll never put one on again. Can you say ‘at the end of the day, it was a bad flu?’”
“Hardening for climate change is BS. Nobody loans the kind of money being spent on developments in the Keys if the Keys are going underwater in the next 100 years. Follow the money, people. Somebody is making bank on climate change.”
“I see many people bought new electric bikes with their stimulus check. Obesity rate goes up and bikes injuring unwarned individuals go up.”
“Why is it that government employees don’t answer phones? Try the city or county and get voicemail. To those in charge, please have someone answer the phone.”
“I’m confused. The anti-cruise ship people have assured us that cruise ships destroy the reef, but they are against expanding the Mallory Square cruise ship dock because over 800 healthy coral would need to be relocated. How is that possible? They can’t have it both ways.”
“I walk past Smathers Beach most mornings and it’s horrible to see what the poor guys who clean the beach have to deal with. The beach is often full of people and dogs before 8 a.m. making their job appear tedious and harder than need be. Enforce the policy!”
“How to keep travel spending in check? For starters, visit someplace other than Key West.”
“Removing all ‘Mask Required’ banners and signs from Duval and our island is past due.”
“I am sick of reading about ‘harvesting’ fish. The latest is the Goliath grouper ‘harvest.’ Fish are not apples, wheat or tomatoes; they are animals. Call it what it is: ‘catching and killing’ the fish. It is not a harvest.”
“Now there is an oversupply of COVID vaccine and they recommend opening a 10-dose vial even if there is only one person seeking it and throwing away nine doses, doses that the rest of the world desperately needs. It is amazing how incompetent the government is.”