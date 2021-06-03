“To the Voicer comparing impact of tour busses to cruise ships: how many tourists arrive on your ‘four full busses’ compared to how many disembark from even one cruise ship? And do those busses have lavish all-you-can-eat buffets waiting for those hungry tourists when they re-board?”
“Why is the work on electrical lines done during the day? Do we really need to block U.S. 1 during peak times?”
“Instead of turning in all that cocaine and marijuana that Keys residents are finding, let’s auction it off on the steps of the Custom House to pay our new city manager.”
“In another Florida city, a month ago, my neighbor passed. He had terminal stomach cancer. His wife told me that in his final few hours, they moved him into a room with someone dying from COVID-19 complications. She didn’t understand why, until she read his death certificate: COVID?”
“Sounds like Hackley was shopping at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.”
“When I ran KOTS, I just asked the homeless guys to help do cleanups under bridges and in mangroves. I am sure if the guy picking up trash spoke directly to the homeless, more than a few would show up to give back. Forty-plus percent are really good folks, down on luck.”
“Affordable housing is absolutely not a business problem. McDonald’s is under no obligation to provide employee housing. A minimum wage job does not include subsidized housing. Not every job should provide housing or a ‘living wage.’ High schoolers’ summer jobs don’t pay much money for a reason.”
“More time needs to be allowed for bikers and walkers to safely cross at the timed crosswalk lights. Many drivers either don’t stop in time or delay stopping which is dangerous to those crossing.”
“In 1856, William Hackley is hands down the cleanest guy in Key West!”
“It is time to celebrate the victory over coronavirus and go on with our lives. Everyone who wants the vaccine has it now. Masks can come off. Our mortality rate was similar to that of lockdown states, but here everyone acted in a responsible manner, and we all benefited. Hurray.”
“Is there really a need for local radio news stations to report on Miami news?”
“If those 600,000 people hadn’t had COVID, the vast majority would still be alive. There are likely thousands who died without coming to medical attention or having been tested. While the numbers may not be perfect they are a reasonable reputation.”