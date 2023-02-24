“Saying it does not make it so. Everyone does not have the same opportunities or abilities to vote. A college kid, the elderly, infirm, illiterate, working poor, homeless without an ID or money to secure an ID, without transportation must jump through hoops to exercise their fundamental right.”

“‘The law states drivers must stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk’ Duh. Motorists are required to stop for pedestrians anywhere in the road. They are not required to stop for pedestrians waiting on the side of the road, at a crosswalk or anywhere else.”