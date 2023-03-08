“(Mr.) James Chapman they’re not! Cars, golf carts and motorcycles interrupting live music on Duval Street when they idle with their booming music are not creative or entertaining, just rude.”
“City leaders, please do something about the traffic! The pedestrian crosswalks are slowing everyone down. They can be pushed non-stop, not allowing any traffic through. It’s ridiculous.”
“What an opportunity on South Roosevelt! Now seeing the four lanes reduced to two, can we plan for some bike lanes, wider walking path, smarter parking and perhaps some aesthetic improvements? FDR was for the people and would be proud!”
“A Florida ID is $25, not free, serving as a poll tax, but admittedly only one of a dozen hoops (cheating tactics), and not the most concerning either, imposed on citizens wishing to exercise the supposed fundamental right to vote.”
“Six houses on my street full renovation. A Dumpster taking two parking spots for a month, with city signs blocking off two more spots out of eight on the street. Work starting at 7:30 a.m. No sign of code. But my neighbor was warned against feeding chickens. They don’t feed them.”
“Be aware, there is an additional danger with e-bikes. Charging lithium batteries have caused fires in apartments and homes in NYC, not only causing property damage also loss of life.”
“Key West needs Rev. Braddock to come out of retirement and deal with our homeless problems!”
“Please, new city manager, use a bicycle for most of your travels. You will see what is great and not so great; starting with the condition of roads and the unbelievable amount of space devoted to car storage. You’ll also experience proudly maintained houses and others with clear code violations. We cannot report the latter for fear of retribution, but you can.”
“To the self-righteous poster, I’m sure your children are perfect, never lied and your parenting skills are beyond reproach. However, for the sake of the rest of us flawed parents, with lying manipulative children, please kindly refrain from casting judgement on others’ child-rearing decisions.”