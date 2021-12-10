“It’s time for a new method of code enforcement. Illegal rentals are all over upper Whitehead and surrounding streets. People do not report them due to fear of retribution. Is it that hard for an officer to walk the streets? Rental scooters or carts are your first clues!”
“The unvaccinated are needlessly prolonging the pandemic. Is that on purpose?”
“Is our county commissioner really denying his own statements to the authorities who arrested him for (allegedly) abusing his wife at their home outside the Keys? Let’s not forget, this is the same guy who claims to have resided at his business address in Key West before the last election. Can’t make this stuff up.”
“What is the number of passengers and crew a ship was built for? That’s way more important than the number that may actually be on board. It is the size of those giant propellers that is the concern. The bigger the ship, the greater the environmental mess. It doesn’t matter so much how full the ship is.”
“To elaborate on my friend Alfonse’s quote, ‘It takes nine minutes to get anywhere in Key West unless you come upon a chicken’ … or a road race.”
“Dear vaccine tyrant: I have read more about the vaccine and natural immunity than you have even thought about reading. Do you know one person who has natural immunity that has gotten the virus again? No? I thought not. On the contrary, I know many vaccinated people who have gotten the virus and have spread the virus.”
“It’s disgraceful that anti-lodge cruise ship protesters feel like it’s necessary to inform debarking cruise ship passages that they voted for smaller cruise ships. They should think about how they may have put a damper on the passengers’ day and gave them a very bad sign of One Human Family.”
“What responsible parent rents a bike for a child in a cocktail-infused tourist town? Visitors are in their cups and unfamiliar with the one-way streets. Locals are circling endlessly in search of parking not expecting suburban-style child cyclists. Parents, use your heads!”