“’Criminal mischief’ is BS. How about ‘felony arson’? Our State Attorney needs to lock up these two losers. These idiots have forfeited their right to be around the normal or the semi-normal of us.”
“Welcome to Key West, where you spent part of your vacation waiting to deplane.”
“Literally a camera on every corner of this island yet people burn a tree in front of the Southernmost Buoy? These are the people who are tourists in our town!
“Who does the ships’ agent have a contract with? Surely there is a way for the city to replace them with another company or bring their functions in house.”
“Affordable housing solution: redevelop the Poinciana Plaza property with higher density units.”
“When is Key West going to close Lazy Lane to vehicle traffic? Today, there were people enjoying the walk and bikes and cars almost hit people trying to push their way through as they yelled at people for not moving fast enough. I’m a resident and I see this all the time. Lazy Lane is not conducive to pedestrian and bike traffic!”
“How much longer is KOTS going to be open 24 hours? And who is funding this? Is KOTS funded by local taxes? Since businesses have gone back to pre-COVID practices, shouldn’t KOTS go back to it’s intended purpose, a temporary, overnight shelter?”
“An American Airlines flight from Dallas landed at 12:43 a.m. An American flight leaving for Dallas departure is at 1:21 a.m. A 24/7 airport is getting closer everyday.”
“A win/win, the city should buy an old cruise ship and retrofit for affordable housing and dock it at one of the three piers — a micro-community would develop; think tiny house movement. The rents can vary based on the cabin and view, while there will be one less cruise ship bringing in tourists.”
“Nice to see the USS Ingham return to the waterfront. Welcome home!”
“I’m happy to admit it, this town and the vast majority of its residents would be far better off and happier if a cruise ship never docked here again. That said, I’m also OK with a compromise reflecting the will of the voters to have fewer ships, fewer passengers and smaller, less environmentally destructive ships.”