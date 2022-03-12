“I’m so glad they are filming a movie on Big Pine Key. At last, Big Pine housing prices can skyrocket and I can throw out my tenants and replace them with vacation rentals.”
“Maybe we should make Key West known for its art and music rather than its bars, rather than focusing on the cruise ships. That would be a great fit for the One Human Family.”
“Baseball cap wearers claim that the hat is their security blanket, even when worn backwards at night in a restaurant. Perfectly acceptable in any casual setting, but a word of advice: when going out to a more formal dinner, with friends, leave it at home with those baggy sweatpants.”
“I Googled and found on Wikipedia: CHD is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit activist group mainly known for anti-vaccine propaganda and has been identified as one of the main sources of misinformation on vaccines.”
“I wonder who got the payola to name strawberry shortcake the official dessert of Florida.”
“Candidates running in this election should respect the rule of law and avoid spoiling our neighborhoods with signs placed on the right-of-way. During the last elections, one candidate erected a giant wooden sign on the right-of-way in my neighborhood. Please do not attempt to this again.”
“After hearing that some are trying to control ‘tourist quality’ and bring in wealthier visitors, I wonder if that is tied to the ‘smaller, cleaner ships?’ The smaller ships would bring in wealthier travelers, but where are those smaller ships? And who wants to turn Key West into Naples? Not me, I like our island of misfits.”
“A recent article cited that some commissioners did not have time to read the latest iteration of the cruise ship ordnance. If that document had been their income tax form, they would have made the time.”
“I saw a cruise ship passenger without a mask on, flying down the sidewalk on an electric bike at 7 a.m. She was loudly shaking a wind chime in one hand and blasting a gas-powered leaf blower in the other. True story.”