“Do we know how many ‘illegal’ vacation rentals there are? Answer: no. This is not the problem causing the housing crisis, not even a little. Before we start blaming all ‘rich, greedy landlords,’ let’s think rationally and get a number. BTW, it’s not ‘illegal,’ the term is ‘non-conforming to code.’”

“I went to Monroe County Emergency Management’s website on Sunday, Sept. 25, and the information there was two days old. I had to search for more information under the heading, ‘Response,’ even though ‘response’ is something that occurs after the storm has passed.”