“Do we know how many ‘illegal’ vacation rentals there are? Answer: no. This is not the problem causing the housing crisis, not even a little. Before we start blaming all ‘rich, greedy landlords,’ let’s think rationally and get a number. BTW, it’s not ‘illegal,’ the term is ‘non-conforming to code.’”
“I went to Monroe County Emergency Management’s website on Sunday, Sept. 25, and the information there was two days old. I had to search for more information under the heading, ‘Response,’ even though ‘response’ is something that occurs after the storm has passed.”
“The school district waited until after 3 p.m. the day before the hurricane hit to decide to close on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Quite a poor job of getting information out to the public, in my opinion. We deserve better.”
“There is a McDonald’s opening at the corner of Duval and Greene streets. How in the world are they going to provide proper handicap access and bathrooms along with a kitchen and dining area in that small building? The city must not give variances for this project.”
“What kind of joke are you — trying to link hurricanes to cruise ships? Stop peddling lies.”
“Florida has a gas tax relief month this October but Monroe County gas stations may not have heard. The state average is $3.25 and we are still around $4 or more, so what is up in Monroe County? Government inspectors, can we please get some help here? Local leaders?”
“Oh, my God, I watched that Bahama Village Redevelopment Advisory Committee meeting. Not only do certain people on the board not listen, they think they can dictate any and all projects in Bahama Village; that’s baloney. They need to come up with projects and then the city can find funding.”
“To the Voicer who wants to ‘thank Tallahassee’ for canceling the common-sense cruise ship restrictions supported by most of your neighbors. We crowd-funded a one-way bus ticket so you can do it in person. Let us know where to send it.”
“When I was a kid, we didn’t care about cruise ships or tourists or road safety. We just wanted Lil’ John to come to Key West.”
“Tiny port. Little channel. But the T-pier feels inadequate. I long for the good old days when we had a giant T-pier.”