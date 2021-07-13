“I don’t understand all these comments about cruise ships. In case you live in a cave and missed it, the debate and vote already happened. Every single district voted overwhelmingly for the referendums. Businesses are so busy without them they can’t hire enough employees. Commissioners need to support the voters.”
“If we are to revitalize downtown, let’s get rid of these stupid bike lanes and create more on-street public parking. With this heat, I want to drive to my destination and park out front.”
“I laugh when people talk about how some want to turn Key West into Martha’s Vineyard. I’m guessing they’ve never been there. It’s a beautiful place with great quality of life and a great economy, without relying on trashy drunks to pay the bills. We should be so lucky.”
“The gas tax hasn’t fully paid for roads since the 1970s; it doesn’t pay for even half of it now. Taxpayers like me who ride a bicycle pay for the roads. I’ll see you in my mirror at 10 mph.”
“For those of you who voted for smaller cruise ships, and lost, now you know how we felt in November. Except we were also gobsmacked! Like most of the world!”
“Remember that the referendum was about limiting the number of poor, stupid, illiterate and ignorant tourists who come on cruise ships and replace them with well-read, intelligent and more discerning tourists.”
“Let’s get this straight: The cruise ship vote was not overwhelming. The pandemic hasn’t shown us anything lasting, that businesses can make it normally without cruise ships. Look at those boarded up near cruise ship exodus. What it shows us that people want to travel now where they can without a passport. This bubble won’t last.”
“Don’t ya hate it when your friend’s Netflix account you mooch off of doesn’t pay their bill? It’s preposterous.”
“My beautiful glass wind chimes were making vibrant and delightful sounds during the tropical storm. Suddenly, they came crashing down onto my porch and shattered. It was such a sad loss. Now I will have to purchase a slightly larger replacement chime to fill the air with beautiful sounds again.”