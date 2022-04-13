“Illegal Airbnbs are out of control in the Upper Duval/Whitehead areas. There is even one on my City Commissioner’s block! Enough with this stupid complain-based enforcement. Get code officers out on the street. A house with four rental scooters or golf carts is obviously not full of locals.”
“The Nature Conservancy’s Resilience Action Plan for Florida’s Coral Reef describes the causes of reef decline. No mention of cruise ship traffic causing any damage. Land pollution and warming oceans are chief causes. Support restoration actions.”
“Why does the city keep granting variances to zoning laws every time they’re requested? Every time a variance for setbacks or maximum lot use are granted you, impact neighbors and facilitate larger houses. Please stop.”
“Plogger’s Adopt-A-Spot is a great idea. More signage is not. Key West has way too many signs. Ploggers should be walking the streets and identifying signs that amount to visual litter instead of adding more. If that isn’t enough, then drive into town on Roosevelt for additional signage overload.”
“Only a few mass tourism business owners could possibly think the Pier B agreement was fair. Also, no one who lives outside Old Town cares about Admiral’s Cut, but we voted for fewer, smaller ships. Thank you to the City Commission who threw the agreement where it belongs.”
“If you’re going to charge an arm and a leg to park in this town at least have pay machines that work and are easy to use.”
“To the person submitting about term limits. I appreciate you trying to resubmit for clarity but I shared your second attempt with a group of highly educated friends and none of us know what you’re talking about. ‘Antecedent facts?’ What other type would be applicable?”
“When is the city going to do something about these new taxi companies and Uber drivers speeding and driving recklessly down South Roosevelt?!? Does someone have to get killed before action is taken? Old taxi companies were never this aggressive!”