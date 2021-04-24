“My wife and I were dismayed at the article this morning about opening a season on Goliath grouper. We have been divers for many years and it is always a thrill to see these gentle giants. They are much more valuable alive than on someone’s dinner plate. Leave them alone!”
“Florida’s anti-riot law increases criminal penalties for crimes committed during protests. Taking down monuments, including Confederate ones, is now a second-degree felony offense. And, anyone who injures a peaceful protester by driving a car into a crowd can escape civil liability by claiming self-defense. Marches kaput?”
“I sincerely hate to be negative, but to conduct a workshop on a weekday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when potential residents of the 3.2 workforce housing development are at work, is pointless; or is it mission accomplished?”
“Approximately two years ago Key West cut the cruise ships stopping here in half! Just ask Customs, who will no longer clear anyone coming from a foreign country. So, is this this another attempt to cut more ships? Anyone happy in downtown Key West are tourists, I proved it yesterday.”
“Train horn guy. Can you install them on my moped? My horn doesn’t seem to work on the distracted driving tourists. Thanks!”
“Waste Management, before asking to raise prices could you please pick up my trash every week? For three weeks now I have had to call every Thursday to get my trash ‘reclaimed’ — can you just pick up what I pay for?”
“Got a bill from Keys Electric for $9,233. Called customer service and the agent laughed, a lot. Apparently happened to many people when the wayward sailor took out the power line. The sad part is it’s on autopay.”
“If you believed that voting to limit cruise ship passengers would result in smaller cleaner safer ships with more affluent passengers, then it isn’t your representative who has been lying.”
“Former city manager requested 1,400 hours of unused vacation/sick pay. That’s 175 days at eight hours a day. There are 251 work days in a year [52x5=260-9 (federal holidays)]. He worked 20 months; approximately 418 work days and he was somehow had 175 unused days off? Who negotiated/approved that contract for us taxpayers?”
“That young lady should be embarrassed to say that going to school five days a week is a problem. She’s been doing it for years. She’d better get used to the real world of school and work, five days a week and sometimes more. She’s had it ‘cushy’ for months.”
“The more expensive the wind chimes, the more likely they are to be metal. The metal wind chimes are the ones that resonate most deeply and sound carries the farthest. No one should have to listen to resonant chiming unless it’s Sunday morning and they live near a church.”