“There are about 100 bicycles in a variety of conditions all locked around town and never move. They are locked with the same type of cheap combination cable lock, so it’s pretty obvious it’s one person. Maybe the bicycle coordinator could have these bikes removed from our trees, racks and sign posts.”
“Eight-hundred healthy corals in an area that should have 8,000 healthy corals in it is a great example of cruise ships destroying our waters.”
“Why are school resource deputies arresting elementary students? They are there to de-escalate situations and work with parents, not to throw our children in jail.”
“While the city has captured some chickens at Senior Citizens Plaza on Kennedy Drive, the remaining ones are being kicked and have rocks thrown at them by the tenants. A lot of bullies here.”
“South Beach is changing bar closing times to 2 a.m. They’ve finally realized that from 2 to 4 a.m. only trashy, rowdy drunks are in the bars looking for fights and trouble. Will Key West realize the same thing or will become the new destination for thugs and gangs?”
“Wind chimes are made from the metallic bones of robots that tried to overthrow us. Hang them outside your house as a warning to the others.”
“Those concerned with William Hackley’s early hours should keep in mind that in 1856 there was no DST nor standard time zones. Did anybody know what time it was? Did anybody really care?”
“Perhaps it’s time to lift the ‘residents only’ restriction for the vaccine. There are a lot of out-of-state license plates in town, yet we still require a Monroe County ID to get vaccinated. Now our selfishness is putting us all in danger.”
“Calling something ‘hate speech’ is accusing someone of a ‘thought crime.’ That’s re-education camp territory. We don’t do thought crime here. Your trigger does not indicate intent by someone else. It’s just your trigger.”
“I love Key West for our medical providers. We may only have a rural hospital, but we are fortunate to have a wide variety of medical services and a wonderful team of caring staff.”
“If you can’t pay a livable wage, you are not a viable company.”
“I have been wondering today, after getting my second shot, if it is safe to put my wind chimes back up. I will wait two weeks, as advised. Thank you, Key West VA!! It is windy this week ...”