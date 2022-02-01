“While Joyce Griffin has done a great job as an objective supervisor of elections, I saw no reason stated as to exactly what actions the Legislature is taking that makes it hard to vote! But making it hard to cheat is good!”
“While you were complaining about wind chimes and electric bikes going too fast, the state legislators just passed the mother of all pre-emption bills. You might as well dismiss the costly cruise ship attorney; the ordinances are burnt toast.”
“My wife and I married here in Key West on Feb. 14, 1996. I will never forget that on that day the sunset took place at 6:18 p.m. This year, on Feb. 14 the sun will set at 6:22 p.m. Does anyone know how this is possible? What could be the cause of this four-minute shift?”
“Thank you to all who decorated your houses so beautifully for the holidays. It was a joy to ride around and view the decorations and lights. Even a trip to the store was made glorious by the colorful display.”
“A car stalled on Palm Avenue in the left-turn junction with North Roosevelt. Three men got out of their car and pushed the stalled car across all five lanes to safety on the other side. Many, many thanks.”
“To the New Town resident dealing with the obnoxious music from the hotel, now you know what Old Town residents have been dealing with for years. Next, you can look forward to homes full of drunken vacation renters next door.”
“Kudos to the county for picking up the trash and maintaining the trash cans between U.S.1 and the golf course. A little grass-cutting would really make that area sparkle.”
“The restaurant at Higgs beach has a sign saying ‘No alcohol on the beach.’ Maybe there are some who break the rules and take this alcohol to their beach chair. But I have only found Higgs to be filled with families and a variety of folks enjoying themselves. You are more likely to have a volleyball land in your lap.”