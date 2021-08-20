“Ever ask someone why they are hesitant to get the vaccine? Why do you just assume they are ignorant? There are many healthcare workers that aren’t vaccinated. Surely they aren’t ignorant. We need to respectfully talk to and learn from each other.”
“Why do you think it’s the police department’s job to kick someone out of a public beach hut who was there before you just so you can have it? Get over yourself.”
“During our next measles outbreak my kids will not be wearing a mask and neither will I. Stay home if you are scared.”
“How to fix US 1: Tolls: cars $10; trucks hauling boats $100. Alternate north and south double lanes. No passing at all expect when two lanes. Create pull off for lookie-loos so they can take photos of water, triple the fine for speeding!”
“It is amazing the inaccurate information the city commissioners spew. It seems they all became doctors overnight. They were so wrong on most of the COVID information they stated. ”
“To the citizen who wrote: ‘Stay home if you are scared,’ I respond ‘Stay home if your are not vaccinated and/or will not wear a mask.’ Why should your selfish wants take precedence over public health?”
“Doesn’t it make more sense to do everything possible to keep people from getting COVID in the first place, than bragging about providing emergency treatment that might never have been needed?”
“If wearing a mask and getting the COVID vaccine goes against my civil rights, does that mean I can go down Key Deer Boulevard at 100 mph? (If I can get my car to go that fast.)
“Waste Management gave 100 reasons why they need more money for their current contract. Cry me a river. I’ve worked in healthcare for the last 18 months without a raise. Give their contract to someone else.”
“Are people complaining about the current airport aware of the expansion plans? The plan is to quadruple the size of the terminal. That’s right, not 20% or 50% more, but 400% more! I’m guessing about 12 flights an hour, 14 hours a day. Enjoy!”
“If the city would strictly enforce the open container rules and nudity during Fantasy Fest, that might discourage an influx of the drunken idiots who trash our city during that time frame.”