“One reader suggested non-vaccinated people should not get medical care. Should smokers, people who don’t wear helmets, drunken drivers who get in accidents, diabetics who eat an unhealthy diet all not get medical care? Seems about the same idea.”
“The fiasco at the airport lies solely with the county administrator. He is the boss of the airport director. On Sunday, four jets landed within 12 minutes of each other. What a cluster-mess. The county needs fix this.”
“It looks like the TDC’s annual budget is on track to be larger than the total city budget of Marathon. Isn’t it time to hold public meetings so residents can understand the impact of this on hotel rates, housing costs and growth of vacation rentals?”
“Beware the movement of the group of people who are trying to control Key West with their protests and demands. They feel empowered and will stop at nothing. After they finish with perfume shops and cruise ships they will move to the airport, dog parks, tennis courts … it will never end. They are not a majority of this community.”
“If the FWC and the other representatives truly wanted a collaborative effort to effectively manage the lobster sport fishing days, they would institute a tag system and stop the pillaging and excess they know takes place! Stop the smoke screen of messaging and brochures. We all know the rules already!”
“The fire boat at Garrison Bight will likely injure or kill someone by unnecessarily creating giant wakes in order to save someone. How ironic.”
“Was it a fluke? COVID-19 cases started to rise after the large crowd gathered for fireworks, on the 4th. Let’s see what happens with the large crowd that attended the Miami music festival this last week. If it also causes a spike in COVID cases, perhaps Fantasy Fest should be put on hold for another year. Only 49% of the nation is vaccinated. Most Fantasy Fest folks come from the mainland USA.”
“175 years of large ships in Key West Harbor: coal-fired steamships, car/train ferries, passenger liners, cargo vessels, fuels tankers, battleships, cruisers, destroyers, submarines and tenders, LSTs, WWII convoy ships. And the reef and fishery flourished until overcrowding, overfishing, fertilizers, deep injection sewage. We are the culprits, not transient cruise ships.”